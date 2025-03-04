Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quantum-Si Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QSIAW traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 26,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. Quantum-Si has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company’s platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

