Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Rises By 50.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 343.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PSCF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $62.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

