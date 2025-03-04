Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1421059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVOL. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 103,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,752 shares during the period.

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

