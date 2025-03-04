Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.24 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 1421059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.55.
Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF
The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.
