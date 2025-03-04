Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 2.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.60 and last traded at $72.37. 6,627,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 19,403,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Arete Research raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.5% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 33.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 905,513 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,058,000 after buying an additional 131,707 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

