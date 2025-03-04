Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 2.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.84 and last traded at $36.95. 40,305,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 77,464,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.87.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 8.5 %

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 99.0% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

