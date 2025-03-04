Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 8.2% – Here’s What Happened

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $70.10. 1,502,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,041,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 212.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares in the company, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $19,629,891.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. The trade was a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth approximately $224,461,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,298,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,435 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 232.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,128,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,478,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

