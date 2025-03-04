Short Interest in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Decreases By 19.8%

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the January 31st total of 2,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Paycor HCM Trading Up 0.0 %

Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,262,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,712. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.53. Paycor HCM has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.75.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paycor HCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $614,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 259,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 473,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.