BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 125,588 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 97,200 shares.The stock last traded at $109.56 and had previously closed at $111.66.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,792,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

