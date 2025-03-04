Toy Stocks To Follow Today – March 4th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Burlington Stores, Dollar Tree, and Kroger are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are shares of companies that produce, market, or sell toys and related consumer products. These stocks can be subject to seasonal trends, fad-driven demand, and volatile performance as consumer preferences shift, making them an interesting play for investors during certain periods. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,046.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,198,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,944. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $984.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $939.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $464.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. 12,919,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511,221. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $773.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $117.25. 9,503,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. Target has a 52 week low of $112.53 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

BBY stock traded down $9.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.87. 10,077,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,054. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $103.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.69.

Burlington Stores (BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

NYSE BURL traded down $5.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.63. The stock had a trading volume of 928,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,759. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $272.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,960,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.02. 2,931,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,426,448. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.72. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $66.26.

