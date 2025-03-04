Restaurant Stocks To Watch Now – March 4th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Booking, Uber Technologies, and Coca-Cola are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares in companies operating within the dining and food service industry, representing partial ownership in these businesses. Investors in restaurant stocks typically gain exposure to the performance and growth of restaurant chains and independent eateries, with returns influenced by factors such as consumer dining trends, economic conditions, and operational efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.54. The company had a trading volume of 20,952,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,389,499. The firm has a market cap of $312.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.35.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.49. 4,028,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,775. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $518.77. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $469.25 and a 200-day moving average of $463.75.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $18.63 on Tuesday, reaching $4,927.52. The stock had a trading volume of 283,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4,896.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,631.73. Booking has a 12-month low of $3,180.00 and a 12-month high of $5,337.24.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

NYSE UBER traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.29. 17,627,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,446,802. The firm has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $70.41. 15,556,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,228,010. The company has a market cap of $302.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.52. Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

