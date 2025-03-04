Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.20. 17,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 584,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MDRX
Veradigm Stock Up 1.0 %
About Veradigm
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.