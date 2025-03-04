Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s Why

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.20. 17,568 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 584,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

