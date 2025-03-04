Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Rises By 51.5%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Prada Price Performance

Shares of PRDSF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Prada has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.32.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.