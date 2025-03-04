Short Interest in Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Rises By 51.5%

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Prada Price Performance
Shares of PRDSF traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.96. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. Prada has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $9.32.
Prada Company Profile
