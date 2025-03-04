Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Down 29.1% in February

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

Oriental Land stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. 105,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,610. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oriental Land will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oriental Land

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

