Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 176,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCFBF remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.38.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

