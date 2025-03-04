Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 76,478 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 69,977 shares.The stock last traded at $16.58 and had previously closed at $17.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kayne Anderson BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.57.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.01 million. Kayne Anderson BDC had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

In other Kayne Anderson BDC news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $41,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,087 shares in the company, valued at $133,758.98. This trade represents a 44.75 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC during the third quarter worth $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

