Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 4th (ACQ, AGX, ATD, BMO, BNS, DBM, EVGN, KIDZ, NCI, OLA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 4th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get AutoCanada Inc alerts:

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) was given a C$0.98 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD)

had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$152.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$81.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$9.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$0.64 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.