Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 4th (ACQ, AGX, ATD, BMO, BNS, DBM, EVGN, KIDZ, NCI, OLA)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2025

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, March 4th:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) was given a C$0.98 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$145.00 to C$152.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) was given a C$81.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$9.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Evogene (TSE:EVGN) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$3.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) was given a C$0.64 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$12.50.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$53.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

