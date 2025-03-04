Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 362,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 208,757 shares.The stock last traded at $51.74 and had previously closed at $52.67.

Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. White Pine Investment CO purchased a new stake in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth $634,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 111,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

About Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF

The Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (SNPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a principles-selected, market cap-weighted index of US large-cap securities. SNPE was launched on Jun 26, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

