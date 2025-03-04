Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.21. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 589 shares traded.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Falcon’s Beyond Global were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units.

