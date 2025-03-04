Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 13,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,714. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

