Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Short Interest Down 19.1% in February

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
