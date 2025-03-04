Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Decreases By 19.0%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,200 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 31st total of 326,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on FCNCA. Citigroup lowered shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,456.00 to $2,568.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,700.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,323.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 3.8 %
First Citizens BancShares stock traded down $76.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,913.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,164. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $1,505.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,136.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,073.03.
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. On average, research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
