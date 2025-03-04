GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 106,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GD Culture Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GD Culture Group stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in GD Culture Group Limited (NASDAQ:GDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.42% of GD Culture Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GD Culture Group Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GDC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.78. 50,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.63. GD Culture Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

About GD Culture Group

GD Culture Group Limited operates as an integrated marketing service agency. The company focuses on enterprise brand management, crisis public relations, intelligent public opinion monitoring, media PR, financial and economic we-media operation, digital face application, exhibition services, and other businesses.

