Thomas K. Equels Purchases 83,334 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels bought 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,029 shares in the company, valued at $211,683.48. This represents a 4.96 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:AIM traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 1,145,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,243. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.29.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About AIM ImmunoTech

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.