Jason Vanwees Sells 3,700 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $13.19 on Tuesday, reaching $499.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,322. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $489.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $522.50.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDY. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

