Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires $64,960.28 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas bought 132,572 shares of Cosmos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $64,960.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,029,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,498.12. This trade represents a 3.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 354,296 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $198,405.76.

On Thursday, January 30th, Grigorios Siokas bought 51,414 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $33,933.24.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Grigorios Siokas acquired 38,900 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $29,953.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Grigorios Siokas bought 29,158 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $25,075.88.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 62,500 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Grigorios Siokas bought 163,666 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $99,836.26.

On Friday, December 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 257,334 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $149,253.72.

Cosmos Health Stock Up 2.8 %

Cosmos Health stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,515. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.58. The company has a market cap of $11.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosmos Health

About Cosmos Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cosmos Health stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cosmos Health Inc. ( NASDAQ:COSM Free Report ) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Cosmos Health worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

