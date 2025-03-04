CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the January 31st total of 572,600 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CERo Therapeutics

In other CERo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures Opportunities G. Yk sold 12,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $148,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,068. This represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,300 shares of company stock worth $529,409. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CERo Therapeutics stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC increased its holdings in CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Free Report) by 550.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,393,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949,265 shares during the period. CERo Therapeutics accounts for 0.2% of ARCH Venture Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARCH Venture Management LLC owned about 626.24% of CERo Therapeutics worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

CERo Therapeutics Stock Performance

About CERo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:CERO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The stock had a trading volume of 119,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,268. CERo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1,095.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

