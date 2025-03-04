Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Rises By 62.6%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXLC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,805,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,883,053. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Lane Capital has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39).

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 59,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

