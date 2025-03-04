Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Short Interest Down 42.3% in February

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 10,070,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Suzano

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda grew its stake in Suzano by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda now owns 428,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 14.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,597,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,978,000 after buying an additional 568,618 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Suzano by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Trading Up 0.5 %

Suzano stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,153. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15. Suzano has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Suzano Cuts Dividend

Suzano Company Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 41.27%.

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Featured Articles

