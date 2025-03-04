Insider Buying: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Purchases 25,000 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$430,842.13.
First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance
First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.17. 1,111,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.77 and a 12-month high of C$21.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.12.
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 32.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.55872 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
See Also
