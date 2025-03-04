NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 76,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 85,700 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.35. 4,505,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3899 per share. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

