Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 130,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Safran from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Safran Stock Performance

About Safran

OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,211. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Safran has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

