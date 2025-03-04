Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Security Federal Stock Down 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:SFDL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.84. 3,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136. Security Federal has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $30.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.26%.

Security Federal Increases Dividend

Security Federal Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.