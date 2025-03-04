Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,335,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 1,809,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Monday, February 3rd.
Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance
Power Co. of Canada Company Profile
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.
