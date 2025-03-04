Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.32, but opened at $86.20. Baidu shares last traded at $85.47, with a volume of 1,390,406 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Barclays lifted their target price on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura Securities lowered shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,262,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $106,399,000 after buying an additional 25,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triata Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,308,000.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

