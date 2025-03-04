Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.75, but opened at $13.59. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Viant Technology shares last traded at $14.04, with a volume of 472,507 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DSP. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Viant Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viant Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other news, CFO Larry Madden sold 14,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $330,246.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,961,140.80. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Max O. Valdes sold 7,500 shares of Viant Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $153,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,400.52. This trade represents a 10.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,720. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 102.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Viant Technology by 74.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Viant Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viant Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $914.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

