Short Interest in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Drops By 29.1%

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the January 31st total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SBFG traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. 16,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,785. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a market cap of $136.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 325.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

