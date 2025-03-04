MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.07, but opened at $16.77. MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 68,363 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.84.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.