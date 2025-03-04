Edward Warkentin Purchases 1,011 Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Stock

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$49.54 per share, with a total value of C$50,087.97.

Exchange Income Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EIF traded down C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,567. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income Co. has a 12-month low of C$43.08 and a 12-month high of C$59.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$53.68.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday. Paradigm Capital set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Ventum Financial set a C$74.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Exchange Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.00.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

