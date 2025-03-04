Susan (Sue) Klose Acquires 6,180 Shares of Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB) Stock

Aussie Broadband Limited (ASX:ABB – Get Free Report) insider Susan (Sue) Klose purchased 6,180 shares of Aussie Broadband stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.93 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,287.40 ($15,085.34).

Aussie Broadband Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Aussie Broadband Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Sunday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Aussie Broadband’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Aussie Broadband

Aussie Broadband Limited provides telecommunications services to residential and businesses in Australia. It operates in four segments: Residential, Business, Wholesale, and Enterprise & Government. The company offers g fixed broadband, telephony, mobile, and other value add services; and connectivity, voice, managed network, security, cloud, and support services.

Featured Stories

