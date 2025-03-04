National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Insider Andrew Irvine Sells 31,000 Shares

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Irvine sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$35.35 ($21.96), for a total transaction of A$1,095,881.00 ($680,671.43).

National Australia Bank Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

