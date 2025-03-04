Insider Buying: Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Insider Purchases 653 Shares of Stock

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO – Get Free Report) insider Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz bought 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$114.65 ($71.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,867.10 ($46,501.31).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $3.536 per share. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

