Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a growth of 72.6% from the January 31st total of 189,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Stellus Capital Investment Stock Down 2.0 %

SCM stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,798. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $411.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1333 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Stellus Capital Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCM. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.