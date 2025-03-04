Signify Wealth Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Signify Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,679,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,063,000.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.51. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

