Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Great Pacific Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 84,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Great Pacific Gold has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.03.
Great Pacific Gold Company Profile
