Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the January 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Great Pacific Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FSXLF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.25. 84,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,683. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Great Pacific Gold has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Get Great Pacific Gold alerts:

Great Pacific Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company’s Papua New Guinea projects include the Arau project which consists of two granted exploration licenses covering approximately 614 square kilometers, and Kesar Creek project consists of one granted exploration license covering an area of 130 square kilometers, both located Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province, as well as the Wild Dog project consists of two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 1422 square kilometers, located on the island of New Britain.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.