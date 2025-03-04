Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,053,517,000 after purchasing an additional 286,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,397,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after acquiring an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $612,200,000 after acquiring an additional 470,739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

