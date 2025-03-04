Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rises By 32.3%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 578,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.
Canfor Stock Down 5.7 %
CFPZF traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.
Canfor Company Profile
