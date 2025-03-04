Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Rises By 32.3%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 764,800 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the January 31st total of 578,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Canfor Stock Down 5.7 %

CFPZF traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 17,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,458. Canfor has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $13.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

