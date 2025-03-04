Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Decreases By 29.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 1,335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,129.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF remained flat at $33.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

