Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Decreases By 29.7%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 938,900 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 1,335,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,129.7 days.
Cellnex Telecom Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CLNXF remained flat at $33.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.70. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $40.60.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
