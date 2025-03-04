Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Update

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

CAMLF remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Central Asia Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.