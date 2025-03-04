Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF) Short Interest Update

Central Asia Metals plc (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
Central Asia Metals Stock Performance
CAMLF remained flat at $1.91 during midday trading on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30.
Central Asia Metals Company Profile
