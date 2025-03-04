SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $805,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,489 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,152,000 after acquiring an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $61.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0049 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

