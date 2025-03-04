Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.54% from the stock’s current price.

FTRE has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W cut Fortrea from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

NASDAQ FTRE opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $950.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.22 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $203,274.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,018.72. This trade represents a 6.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 12,386 shares of company stock worth $219,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 2.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Fortrea by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 185,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

