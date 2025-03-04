Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 725 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 19,321.3% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,058,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after buying an additional 1,052,817 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6,213.3% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 908,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,256,000 after buying an additional 894,345 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,440,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,183,000 after purchasing an additional 847,591 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,763.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 606,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,285,000 after purchasing an additional 596,141 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,482,000 after purchasing an additional 479,965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

